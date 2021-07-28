Suspect shot by Noblesville police officer charged with domestic battery and strangulation  

Karmen Kristopher Parrish, who was shot July 21 by Noblesville Police Dept. Sgt. Jordan Granger, has been charged with domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Current states that Parrish has been charged with domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies. The affidavit states that Leslie Johnson, the victim, reported that Parrish, identified as a 41-year-old white male, placed both hands around her throat, lifted her up by her throat, threw her against a wall and punched her in the face with closed fists at approximately 3:30 a.m. July 21 in the 600 block of South Fifth St. in Noblesville.

The affidavit states that Johnson had signs of moderate bodily injury and substantial pain. Johnson is Parrish’s spouse, and there is a pending domestic relations case between the two that opened in December 2020.

A little less than two hours after the incident, the Noblesville Police Dept. responded to a call of unknown reason near 698 5th St. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen released a statement later that day claiming an individual with an active warrant resided at the residence. After police responded to the scene, they were unable to get a response from anyone in the house. Then, officers heard yelling from the west. A press release from NPD stated the officers made contact with Parrish as he was walking back to the residence, and then Granger shot Parrish, although NPD has not released whether or not Parrish was armed or threatened the officers. Granger, 35, is a 10-year veteran of NPD. He is assigned to the patrol division as a field supervisor and was working in that capacity when he shot Parrish, who was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in stable condition. NPD did not release an update on Parrish’s condition.

The Carmel Police Dept. is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting and NPD is conducting an internal investigation regarding policies, procedures and if any disciplinary actions need to be taken. Granger is on administrative duties pending the internal investigation. NPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Bruce Barnes said it is common for a department to request another department conduct a criminal investigation for shootings where a police officer is involved, but the decision is up to the individual department.

There is body camera footage of the incident, although it has not been released to the public. Current has issued a Freedom of Information Act request for the body camera footage, as well as a separate request for Granger’s disciplinary records. Barnes said NPD couldn’t confirm whether Parrish was armed or approached Granger with a weapon. CPD is expected to release those details when it concludes its investigation. CPD has access to the body camera footage.

According to public court records, Parrish has several other pending active cases in Hamilton and Madison counties, including intimidation with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Granger received a Medal of Valor in February 2019 from NPD following an incident in November 2018 when Granger and Master Patrolman Matthew Johnston responded to a motor vehicle crash in which a vehicle was 130 feet into a pond and beginning to sink. The air temperature that evening was 36 degrees and the water temperature was an estimated 40 degrees.

Both officers removed their duty gear and swam toward the vehicle. When they arrived, they broke the rear window and removed the driver. Fire department responders helped all three people back to shore. They were transported to an area hospital to be treated for signs of hypothermia.

Granger was promoted to sergeant in 2017.