Noblesville-based SMC featured on national TV show

Noblesville-based SMC Corp. is receiving some national television exposure.

“We are a global manufacturer of automation control and process components, so basically everything in the automation industry,” said Amanda Wease, the firm’s sales promotion supervisor.

“Tomorrow’s World Today” will feature SMC’s sustainability in automation in an episode called “The Power of Air” on the Science Channel at 8:30 p.m. July 31 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 1 on the Discovery Channel. The show will then be available on Discovery GO app and Science Channel GO a week after airing.

SMC Corp. of America, which is located at 146th Street and Cumberland Road, has approximately 1,000 employees The North American headquarters is a 2.6-million-square-foot campus with engineering, production, distribution center, customer service and administration.

“We are always hiring for production and warehouse, so we’re definitely growing,” Wease said.

John Halvorsen, a Noblesville resident SMC’s director of marketing, said the show features some of the pneumatics integral to manufacturing.

“We’re showcasing some of our new technology that helps our customers, other manufacturers, with their sustainability goals and achieving more sustainable automation,” Halvorsen said. “We’re showing a pneumatic cylinder that consumes one-half the compressed air of a standard conventional pneumatic actuator. We’re showing a vacuum generator that uses positive air pressure and converts it into a vacuum pressure to pick up and move objects for automated pick-and-place applications. We’re also showing our wireless communication technology that allows control instructions to be provided from a base unit to multiple remote units wirelessly. You can send instructions to different automation components.”

Costantino interviewed Wease and Halvorsen.

“It gives us exposure for some of our new technology and how we’ve developed products with sustainability in mind,” Halvorsen said.

Halvorsen said the company is hiring in the Hamilton County area and is seeking production and warehouse employees.

“We are also hoping we can get some visibility for recruiting purposes,” Halvorsen said.

SMC has 26 sales offices in the United States and five in Canada.