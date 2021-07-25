Westfield Library Foundation launches 1902 Society 

Westfield Library Foundation officials wanted to offer a look at its past with an eye on the future.

The Westfield Library Foundation recently established the 1902 Society and seeks members who are invested in sustaining the mission of the Westfield Washington Public Library to educate and empower the community, said Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation.

“In April 2021, the foundation celebrated the library’s 119th birthday,” Downey said. “The Westfield Library originally opened to the public on South Union Street in April 1902. By naming this the 1902 Society, we wanted to remember the past and how the library started but also chart a new course as a new library is built in Westfield. The library is the community center for Westfield, so we felt it was important to engage the community in its future.”

Plans are in place to construct a new library on Westfield Boulevard at a date to be determined. The library also plans to enhance services and has launched its New Era, New Chapter campaign to create enthusiasm for the new facility.

“In looking for a way to form partnerships with the community, including patrons, families and businesses, the Westfield Library Foundation formed the 1902 Society,” Downey said. “We are looking for forward-thinking partners to engage with the Foundation and the library to help frame the future and keep the library a vital resource for all of Westfield and Washington Township. The goal for the initial class of the 1902 Society is 25 corporate members and 50 individual/family members. Obviously, though, we would love to see this number grow each year.”

The 1902 Society offers corporate and individual/family memberships. Membership gifts will be used to promote new projects, grow collections and enhance technology. The 1902 Society members enjoy the following benefits: advance purchase of tickets for special events; advance invitations to private author receptions and books signings; and donor recognition on the Westfield Library Foundation’s Donor Wall, website, social media and annual newsletter.

For more, visit westfieldlibraryfoundation.com/1902Society.