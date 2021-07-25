Fishers Running Club sets course record in RC Cup

The Fishers Running Club set a new course record during the July 17 RC Cup, a team endurance race held at Butler University.

The RC Cup was run during the seventh annual 8-Hour Dream Endurance race, with the winning team being the one that tallied the most collective miles by the end of eight hours. The Fishers Running Club, one of three teams competing in the RC Cup, set a record pace.

Under the team name Fast Kids Your Mother Warned You About, the six-member club of Michele Eaton, Mark Guyer, Allison Martin, Cameran Richardson, Daniel Stubbs and Michael Stubbs accumulated 73.4 miles in just under the eight-hour time limit, at a pace of 6.3 mph. The club ran four miles further than its next closest competition.

“Our RC Cup team demonstrated the hard work and determination that all our members routinely dedicate to their training and races. Their team win at the 8-Hour Dream Endurance Race was a win for our entire club that prides itself on a sense of community that supports all of our runners and walkers regardless of ability level,” Club President Peter Kirkwood stated in an email.

The Club also had success in the five- to six-person coed race, with two of the five running teams placing in the top four.

The route included a loop around Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus and along the stretch of the Central Canal.