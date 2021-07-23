Needler’s opening, road construction discussed at town hall meeting

By Katherine Hur

Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen hosted his first town hall for the city’s Southeast District July 14 at the Brookshire Golf Clubhouse. Accompanied by Mayor Jim Brainard, city engineer Jeremy Kashman and police chief Jim Barlow, Aasen updated residents on new several projects, ranging from roundabouts to a grocery store.

Needler’s opening soon

Needler’s Fresh Market at 126th Street and Gray Road will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Aug. 20.

“When I was running for office, the No. 1 thing people kept saying was, ‘We need a grocery store where O’Malia (Food Market) used to be.’ I’m just excited that the Carmel City Council delivered for the people of southeast Carmel,” Aasen said.

Range Line construction continues

The roundabout at 111th Street and Range Line Road recently opened, but two others along the roadway are set to close for construction in the next year. The intersection at Medical Drive and Range Line Road will undergo a 45-day closure in the fall. Then, 116th Street and Range Line Road will have a partial closure in the spring.

Additional downtown parking also is coming soon, with a new garage planned near the Carmel Police Dept. headquarters.

“If you’re having trouble finding a spot to park when you go out to eat, it will be even easier,” Aasen said.

For information about closures as well as project descriptions, visit Carmel Link 2.0 at carmellink.com. According to Kashman, Carmel road closures also are being programmed into the Waze app.

Small businesses recovering

Aasen, a former small business owner, said the city is stabilizing economically after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The local unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic numbers.

“Our sales tax revenue is way up, which is a sign the businesses are doing well,” Aasen said.

Amid the city’s many construction projects, Aasen asked that residents do their part to protect nearby small businesses, emphasizing the diversity they bring to the business community.

“Go get a pizza. Don’t change barbers. It’s going to be tough for those businesses,” Aasen said. “We want, when the construction is over, for all those businesses to still be there and be even better now that they have better streets and more walkability.”