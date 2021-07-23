Letter: Thanks for recommending Bronko’s

Editor,

Please pass our thank you along to Anna Skinner for her April 26 review of Bronko’s of Cicero.

(Recently) my wife Barbara and I heeded Anna’s advice/review and made the enjoyable trek from Carmel to Cicero. The weather could not have been better for a backroads trip with the top down.

Mondays, Bronko’s runs a 2-for-1 pizza special, so we tried pepperoni and Italian sausage pizzas. Wow! We were blown away with everything about the pies! Super cheesy, great dough, tasty sauce.

We have on our calendar a Bronko’s pizza run every third Monday. Hopefully, this will soften the loss of our beloved Some Guys (totally different pizzas).

Thank you, Anna, for your review.

Charles and Barbara Malinowski, Carmel