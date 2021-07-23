Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Thanks for recommending Bronko’s

Letter: Thanks for recommending Bronko’s

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

Please pass our thank you along to Anna Skinner for her April 26 review of Bronko’s of Cicero.

(Recently) my wife Barbara and I heeded Anna’s advice/review and made the enjoyable trek from Carmel to Cicero. The weather could not have been better for a backroads trip with the top down.

Mondays, Bronko’s runs a 2-for-1 pizza special, so we tried pepperoni and Italian sausage pizzas. Wow! We were blown away with everything about the pies! Super cheesy, great dough, tasty sauce.

We have on our calendar a Bronko’s pizza run every third Monday. Hopefully, this will soften the loss of our beloved Some Guys (totally different pizzas).

Thank you, Anna, for your review.

Charles and Barbara Malinowski, Carmel

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts