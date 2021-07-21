Carmel Clay Schools won’t require masks next school year

Carmel Clay Schools will not require face coverings for the 2021-22 school year.

The announcement came in a July 21 email sent to parents that outlined the district’s plans for fully reopening all of its campuses when school begins Aug. 12.

According to the email, masks are highly recommended for unvaccinated students and staff but will not be required, and vaccinated students and staff are not advised or required to wear masks.

Masks will still be required on school buses because of a federal law that mandates them on public transportation.

Vaccinated students and staff will not be required to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19. Those who are unvaccinated must still quarantine and take part in contact tracing.

All campuses will be open for full-time, in-person instruction. For the previous school year, elementary students had the option of attending in-person or virtually while middle and high school students could attend virtually or a hybrid option of in-person and virtual classes.

CCS is basing its plan on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Dept. of Health. If their recommendations change, the district’s policies could change, too.