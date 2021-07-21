Noblesville police officer involved in shooting 

At approximately 5:22 a.m. July 21, Noblesville Police Dept. experienced an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to 698 S. Fifth St. on an unknown reason for call for police. When officers arrived, they were unable to get a response from anyone in the house. Then, officers heard yelling from the west. They contacted the subject and his girlfriend as they were walking back toward the residence. The male subject was shot by an NPD officer and has been transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The NPD hasn’t released any more details regarding the call.