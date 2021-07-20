Prairie Trace, Cherry Tree elementaries welcome new principals back to Carmel Clay Schools 

Prairie Trace and Cherry Tree elementary school’s new principals have much in common: Both previously worked as assistant principals in CCS before taking jobs outside the district, both are Carmel residents, and both have children already attending Carmel schools.

Kimberly Piper, a former assistant principal at Towne Meadow, will lead Prairie Trace after spending the last seven years as director of elementary education for Washington Township Schools. Previously, she was principal of Crooked Creek Elementary.

Piper has a Master of Science in educational administration from Butler University and a psychology degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Peter English returns to Cherry Tree, where he previously served as an assistant principal. He was most recently the principal at Sand Creek Elementary in Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

English has a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University and an elementary education degree from Ball State University.

Piper replaced former Cherry Tree Principal Chris Atkinson, who is moving out of state. English replaces former Prairie Trace Principal Jill Shipp, who became principal of West Clay Elementary following the retirement of former Principal Jennifer Szuhaj.