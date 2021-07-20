Clothing pantry aids Carmel High School students

Amanda Newman said she feels fortunate the Carmel community has supported her consignment shop for women’s and children’s clothing.

“It’s always been a vision of Amanda’s Exchange to have a clothing pantry to serve our community,” Newman said of the shop at 715 Carmel Dr. “In addition to a clothing pantry, I want to offer workshops or classes to bring community and also empowerment by learning new skills. We are about to celebrate 20 years of business. Our business has sustained many economic ups and downs because of the support of our loyal customers and consignors. This is just one way we can give back.”

Newman and Carmel High School partnered to offer to high school students on free and reduced lunch to pick up seven pieces of clothing, a pair of shoes, a handbag and a bra free of charge. The first event was held July 13. Fifteen students participated at ReSource, a community development and supply pantry at 405 Industrial Dr., Carmel. Newman described ReSource as “birthed” from Amanda’s Exchange but with its own identity.

“It was nice to have a small group so we could make sure the flow was good and be able to spend time with the students,” said Newman, who lived in Carmel for 22 years before recently moving to Cicero. “The items that we offer at the pantry come from unsold merchandise at Amanda’s Exchange and Newman and Co. (a men’s consignment shop in Indianapolis) in addition to items donated by our customers. We have always donated unsold items to local organizations. We have partnered with Thrifty Threads, which benefits the Julian Center, for many years. We still plan on donating to that organization. We will be curating specific items for the clothing pantry. We’re so excited about what the future holds for ReSource. We know it will continue to grow and the possibilities are endless.”