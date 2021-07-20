Carmel Runners Club awards scholarships to 4 students

By Katherine Hur

The Carmel Runners Club is giving students a run for their money, or rather money for their run.

Scholarships are one way the club encourages students’ passion for running. Every year since 2014, the CRC has awarded scholarships to three high school seniors.

“2020 and 2021 have been such crazy years for everyone, but for high schoolers trying to start this new phase of their life it is much worse,” CRC Vice President Cristy Heisey said.

This year, the club amassed enough donations from local sponsors that it was able to grant four scholarships, adding up to $25,000.

The 2021 winners are:

Lauren Sandys from Noblesville High School, attending Purdue University.

Liberty Hayes from Fishers High School, attending Purdue University.

Brooke Waldal from Carmel High School, attending Belmont University.

Maria Mitchell from Hamilton Heights High School, attending Grand Valley State University.

Any student that resides in Hamilton County or is nominated by a CRC member can apply for a scholarship online.

“You don’t even have to be on a track or cross-country team to apply. It can be anyone who enjoys running,” Heisey said.

Scholarships are granted to individuals who exemplify strength, courage and endurance through running.

The club’s $35 annual membership fee provides access to all events, training plans, seminars and discounts.

“We just want to get the word out that everyone is welcome,” Heisey said.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the CRC is a nonprofit of nearly 200 members, ranging widely in age and ability. It hosts biweekly runs and walks as well as social events.

“I continue to belong (to the CRC) because this group encourages others to achieve their goals and enjoy the friendships that come with it,” said Steve Mattingly, one of the club’s first members.

To apply, join or learn more, visit carmelrunners.net.