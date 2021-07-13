Hamilton County Health Dept. to host town hall about COVID-19 vaccinations for children

Two pediatric experts will answer common questions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for children during a July 22 town hall hosted by the Hamilton County Health Dept.

Dr. Christopher Belcher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ascension Medical Group in Carmel, and Dr. Shobana Pandian, a pediatrician at Community Health in Fishers, will lead the discussion and also answer questions.

“I’m a mother of four and completely understand the concerns and anxiety parents may feel surrounding the pandemic and the COVID vaccine,” Pandian stated. “But I had my kids vaccinated and feel strongly it’s in our kids’ best interests to do so.”

Belcher and Pandian plan to discuss the issue of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle; the potential long-term side effects of the vaccine; and the speed of development.

“There’s a lot of bad information out there. We’re here to set the record straight,” Belcher said. “As someone who has treated kids gravely ill with COVID-19, I’m here to assure you that the risks associated with the vaccine far outweigh the risks associated with contracting the virus.”

The town hall will be virtual only. It will begin at 6 p.m. To participate, download the link at https://bit.ly/36FlwCN.