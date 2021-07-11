Street Dance to return to Zionsville Aug. 7

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Town of Zionsville and sponsors, will host Street Dance, an annual music-themed event that will return after a year hiatus.

Last year, Street Dance was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ZCC Executive Director Allyson Gutwein said the chamber believes Zionsville and central Indiana residents are eager to return for live, in-person events.

“People want to get out, and we see that in evidence by the attendance for Night on the Bricks,” Gutwein said. “People love having events that they can attend with their families and enjoy outside, and this was another opportunity to do something that is fun and has a long history in Zionsville of being a fun, fantastic family event.”

Street Dance returns Aug. 7. Sixteen Candles, an ’80s cover band, will be the featured performer. The Papercuts, a band consisting of five Zionsville Community High School students who have performed at the chamber’s annual banquet and some of its Night on the Bricks events, will open for Sixteen Candles. The show will take place on Zionsville’s Main Street. Adult ticket are $20, and children’s tickets are $5. To purchase a ticket, visit zionsvillechamber.org.

The SullivanMunce Cultural Center and Cynthia Young will help children create a group mural in the kids’ area.

In previous years, the chamber sold beer and alcohol at the event. This year, it will have chamber distillers and brewers serve alcohol in an effort to showcase local businesses. Stackable Street Dance cups also will be available for the first time this year.

“It helps support the chamber’s mission of helping our businesses,” Gutwien said. “This is one of our largest events of the year, so we certainly appreciate when people come out to support us.”