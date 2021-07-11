ATI to pay tribute to Kander and Ebb at Feinstein’s

The Actors Theatre of Indiana will pay tribute to one of its favorite songwriting teams of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb.

ATI co-founders Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald will perform the songwriting duo’s music at Feinstein’s at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Kander and Ebb created music for “Cabaret,” “Chicago,” “The Rink” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Their hit parade features memorable songs such as “All That Jazz,” “Colored Lights” and “New York, New York.”

“Kander and Ebb are my favorite composer/lyricist team,” Collins said. “Singing any of their work is a true joy.”

ATI’s first performance at the Studio Theater was “Chicago.”

“Cindy played Roxy Hart and I directed it,” Fitzgerald said. “The two of us also were in ‘The World Goes ‘Round’ twice. I love the song ‘Isn’t This Better’ from ‘Funny Lady,’ and I also love ‘A Quiet Thing’ from ‘Flora the Red Menace.’ I honestly love all of their music. They are true storytellers.”

Farrell said the show likely will be approximately 75 minutes.

“I love ‘Chicago.’ I think it’s a fun, sassy, sexy show,” he said. “Years ago in college, I would do ‘Sometimes A Day Goes By’ from the musical ‘Woman of the Year.’ I love that song. We’re excited to be able to highlight the contributions they’ve made to the American art form of musical theater.”

Prior to the Feinstein show, the ATI Drive-In Theatre’s July 16 concert at Monon Shopping Center in Carmel will feature Dwight Lightning and the Conch City All-Stars with a concert theme of summer fun.

“We’re excited to play for ATI and its patrons, and we’ll have a nice surprise for the listeners, one that will involve ATI’s founders,” band member Steve Greenberg said.

Dwight Lightning features music by Jimmy Buffett, John Fogerty and The Doobie Brothers, among other artists.

For more, visit atistage.org and feinsteinshc.com.