Noblesville Duck Race set for July 24

The Noblesville Duck Race is about to set sail again.

The annual fundraiser for Noblesville Main Street is set for 2 to 5 p.m. July 24 at the Logan Street Pedestrian Bridge. Noblesville Main Street’s stated mission is to enrich the culture and community of the city’s downtown historic district by creating partnerships and programs to connect people to unique places and experiences.

Jenny Cline, Noblesville Main Street’s community relations and promotions manager, said the nonprofit is seeking to raise between $7,000 to $10,000 from the event.

“Noblesville Main Street and the Noblesville Duck Race have existed for 31 years,” Cline said.

Noblesville Main Street was able to conduct the duck race in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 event was canceled because of inclement weather.

The duck tickets are sold for $5 at the nonprofit’s orange tent at the Noblesville Farmers Market at Federal Hill Commons from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Tickets also are available at Lil Bloomers, 876 Logan St., and Moonshot Games, 50 N. 9th St., in downtown Noblesville.

Tickets will be sold the day of the race if the 2,000 limit hasn’t been reached. In accordance with the Indiana Gaming Commission, customers must use cash or check and be 18 or older to purchase tickets. Each entry purchased will correspond with one of the 2,000 ducks that will be dropped at 3:30 p.m. from the Nickel Plate Express.

““The ducks then float across the river to the finish line where board members of Main Street and volunteers from the Noblesville Fire Dept. are standing waiting to collect the ducks,” Cline said. “The volunteers create a funnel, and whichever ducky they pull first is the winner. First prize is $1,000. Second and third prizes are $500, and then we collect prize donations from downtown businesses and farmers market vendors to ensure we have as many winners as possible.”

Noblesville Main Street sells booth spaces to food and drink vendors as well as businesses.

“The businesses who are not selling food/drink items are asked to have something interactive at their booth,” Cline said. “Businesses in the past have done coloring pages for kids, duck-related games, and someone has even brought out a retro Pac-Man machine. As a 501c3 not-for-profit, the dollars raised go directly back into the organization to ensure that we can continue to plan and host community events as well as support our downtown businesses in any way possible.”

The event will feature children’s activities and live music.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should email jenny@noblesvillemainstreet.org. For more, visit noblesvillemainstreet.org.