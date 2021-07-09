ISDH reports 400 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 400 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 757,062 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 13,487 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,600,537 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,598,345 on Thursday. A total of 10,944,618 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 5,689,832 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,831,588 first doses and 2,858,244 individuals who are fully vaccinated.