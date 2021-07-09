Carmel in brief — July 13, 2020

Correction — A story on kidney donation in the July 6 edition of Current in Carmel incorrectly stated that Dave Clark’s sister received a kidney donation 21 years ago. Sue Clark’s sister was the recipient of that kidney donation.

Democratic Club coffee — “Coffee with the Club” hosted by the Carmel Democratic Club is set for 9 to 11 a.m. July 24 on the patio at Java House, 145 W. Elm St. in Midtown Plaza. The event offers an opportunity to experience coffee, friendship and conversation while supporting a local business.

Town hall meeting — Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen will host his first town hall meeting for the Southeast District in Carmel at 6 p.m. July 14. The free event will take place at the Brookshire Golf Clubhouse, 12120 Brookshire Pkwy. Aasen will give an update on council actions, new road construction, crime numbers, upcoming events and developments with the parks department. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and Carmel Police Dept. Chief Jim Barlow and representatives from the Carmel Street Dept. will all be in attendance to give a presentation and answer questions. The event will be recorded and available to view at Facebook.com/AdamForCarmel.

Task force appointment — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed Carmel resident Peter Schubert, director of the Richard G. Lugar Center for Renewable Energy and a professor at IUPUI, to the Twenty-First Century Energy Policy Development Task Force. Schubert’s term runs through July 1, 2023.

Hansen Legacy Foundation golf outing set — The third annual Evan R. Hansen Legacy Foundation Golf Outing is set for July 24 at Pebble Brook Golf Club in Noblesville. This year’s goal is to fully fund a perpetual $3,200 scholarship at Guerin Catholic High School. The organizers are hoping to raise $64,000. Event details, registration, and sponsorship opportunities are available at erh32.org.

Scholarships awarded — Tru Direction, Inc. recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to four students for the 2021-22 school year, including Carmel students Conner E. Porter and John Wrightsman, who will both attend Purdue University. The scholarships may be used for any expenses for college, university, trade school or technical school. Learn more about the scholarship program at Trudirection.org.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its 2021 class to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. The deadline for applicants to be considered as an inductee is Aug. 1, 2021. Nominees must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana or lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years. They must also have received an honorable discharge from U.S. military service and have no felony convictions. To nominate a veteran, visit imvhof.com/nominate.

Golf fundraiser — AECOM Hunt will hold its annual charity golf outing on Sept. 9 to support the Assistance League of Indianapolis. Organizers are accepting sponsorships and donations. Learn more at alindy.org/charity-golf-outing.html.

Pups & Pints — Clay Terrace is hosting the fifth annual Pups & Pints series from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October at the shopping center’s dog park, 14395 Clay Terrace Blvd. Participants can socialize with other dog owners at the free event and purchase beer from Bier Brewery. Water will be available for the pups.

Bike sharing resumes — The Carmel Bike Share program has relaunched under a new vendor, Movatic. To access the bikes, users must download an app from Movatic. The bikes cost $1.50 per half hour to rent with a cap of $24 for up to a 24-hour period. A $30 annual fee includes unlimited rides under one hour, with additional hours being charged at $1.50 per half-hour to a maximum of $24 for up to a 24-hour period.

Pedal Perks — Hamilton County Tourism’s Pedal Perks promotion returned this month for its fourth year. The goal is to incentivize locals and visitors to explore Hamilton County by bicycle. From May 1 through Oct. 31, more than 30 participating Hamilton County businesses are offering deals and discounts redeemable on a smartphone. Visit PedalPerks.org to learn more and register.

Host families needed — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host students age 15 to 18 for the next academic year. Students come from all over the world and have received scholarships to study in the U.S. To learn more or fill out an application to become a host family, call 1-800-736-1760 or visit host.asse.com.

HCSWCD photo contest — The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting submissions for the seventh annual photography contest from amateur photographers throughout Hamilton County in youth and adult categories. Each participant can submit up to five entries showcasing the contest theme – Nature’s Renewal. Digital files and entry forms must be submitted by June 29. New this year, People’s Choice Award winners in each of the categories will receive a $50 prize. A panel of judges will choose additional winners for a total of four winners to be honored. Photo entries will be showcased at the Hamilton County 4-H Fair July 15 to 19. Learn more at hamiltonswcd.org/photo-contest.

Weed Wranglers — The Hamilton County Invasive Species Partnership will debut Weed Wranglers events this year to remove invasive species at various locations. Volunteers will learn how to manage a targeted invasive species and work as part of a collaborative effort to improve a natural area. Learn more at hcinvasives.org/weedwrangle. Registration is required.

June home sales — Carmel saw a fast-moving June residential real estate market. According to F.C. Tucker Company, homes in Carmel left the market 76.5 percent faster than in June 2020, selling in just eight days on average. The average sale price for a Carmel home increased 19.6 percent to $527,368 compared to this time last year. The average price per square foot for a home in Carmel also increased, up 18.3 percent to $190.58.

Free budgeting course — Centier Bank has launched a free e-course on budgeting through Centier To You, the bank’s financial education series. The course includes budgeting worksheets for those just getting started and tips for consumers looking to tweak existing budgets. Learn more at centier.com/centier-to-you-budgeting.

Workforce grant — Ivy Tech Foundation recently received a $196,000 grant from the Hamilton County Community Foundation to support relief and response efforts in Hamilton County through workforce development opportunities. The grant, from the IU Health Community Impact Investment Project Fund, will support immediate COVID-19-related workforce needs, such as short-term certificate training programs for workers in high-wage and high-demand fields. The grant also will provide scholarships to local students to support additional short-term certificate programs at Ivy Tech Hamilton County.

Osteria Carmel to open this fall — Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani will open Osteria Carmel at the Carmel Market District this fall. The restaurant will feature authentic Italian cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Hiring is under way for 50 positions, including the chef team, management, servers, bartenders and more. Learn more at OsteriaCarmel.com.

New chamber website — OneZone Chamber of Commerce has debuted a new website at OneZoneChamber.com. The new website features evolving content to connect members, deliver relevant resources and promote events and local advocacy. The update is part of the chamber’s efforts to rebrand from OneZone to OneZone Chamber of Commerce.

Tenderloin Tuesdays — Tenderloin Tuesdays are returning to Hamilton County, with area restaurants offering discounts on breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches on Tuesdays through July 27. Customers must use a smartphone to redeem the offer at participating restaurants. Learn more at TenderloinTrail.com.

OneZone honored — OneZone Chamber of Commerce received the Innovation Award of Excellence for work associated with its Developer Insight Group program at the Indiana Chamber Executives Association annual conference held in June. In addition, chamber President Jack Russell received his ICEA Certified Professional Accreditation.

Diabetes prevention — Franciscan Health’s year-long diabetes prevention program will begin on July 20 and be conducted in a virtual setting. The program follows guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Groups meet for 16 weekly sessions and six monthly follow-up sessions with a trained lifestyle coach. Cost is $300 if not covered by medical insurance. Register by emailing JourneyToHealth@FranciscanAlliance.org to receive a link to join the first virtual session.