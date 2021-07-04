Registration numbers rise for Mudsock fall sports

Fall registration numbers for Mudsock Youth Athletics are higher than I’ve ever been, according to the organization’s executive director, Scott Spillman.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve never been close to the numbers we are looking at this year,” said Spillman, who has been with the youth sports organization since 2017.

More than 3,600 kids have registered for at least one of the eight sports fall sports, which are baseball, softball, football, field hockey, volleyball, cross country, soccer and cheer. The organization also will offer a stick skills program for lacrosse.

Spillman attributes the high numbers to people eager to get back to normal routines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the pandemic, when people couldn’t go (for all the travel sports), they realized we can still have a fun experience for a much smaller price in my backyard as opposed to traveling every weekend,” Spillman said.

Fall sports registration is still open. For more, visit myathletics.com.