Snapshot: Inaugural Paws & Pages held June 27

Kelsey Hopkins pauses with her dog, Beebs, at the inaugural Paws & Pages event June 27 at 1 Civic Square. The event, which ended early because of thunderstorms, raised funds for the Humane Society for Hamilton County. (Photos by Anna Skinner)

Katie Mayer, with the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, helped plan the event.

Cameron van Splinter and her dog, Scooter, attend the event to educate attendees about Medical Mutts, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit dedicated to training rescue dogs for people with diabetes, seizures or PTSD.

From left, Joni Hrisomalos, Emily Hrisomalos, dog Louie, Nick Hrisomalos and Tania Roudebush with dog Sophie attend the event.

