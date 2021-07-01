Noblesville chamber establishes Advancing Noblesville Chamber Foundation

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Advancing Noblesville Chamber Foundation. Chamber members created the organization to focus on key philanthropic areas facing Noblesville’s business community.

A six-person board of directors will lead the organization in its first year. Board members are Thorpe Miller, president; Christi Crosser, vice president; Liz Tate, secretary; Aaron Smith, treasurer; Angie Sutton, board member and Bob DuBois, board member.

“This is an exciting day for our city’s business community,” Miller stated. “The foundation is uniquely positioned to walk alongside the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and address the unique challenges Noblesville’s leaders are facing in our four focus areas.”

The focus areas are education and workforce development; health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion; and economic and community development.

For more, visit noblesvillechamber.com/foundation.