Hamilton County career center names founding director

Cicero resident Carrie Lively has been named the founding director for the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. The center was funded by the Hamilton County Council to create a shared, cross-community program to support Certified Technical Education for the county’s six school districts.

“Carrie was chosen because she is uniquely qualified to lead the HCCCA based on her vast experience,” stated Derek Arrowood, Hamilton Heights School District superintendent and HCCCA coordinator.

The county council approved $425,000 to fund two the HCCCA for 2 1/2 years, after which the HCCCA will become self-supportive. In her new position, Lively will focus on four goals: Expanding CTE offerings, developing a marketing and enrollment plan, piloting the HCCCA beginning with the 2022-23 school year and supporting Hamilton County employers by creating a pipeline of skilled workers to fill the workforce needs.

Lively starts her new position on July 15.

Prior to being named founding director, Lively worked in secondary education for 15 years. Her most recent position was senior director of the Office of Work-Based Learning through the state of Indiana. Before that, she was head of the Noblesville High School counseling department.

“So, my heart is here in Noblesville,” Lively said. “I graduated from Hamilton Heights, so I am a Hamilton County resident through and through. I think what I’m most excited to do first thing is to start looking at programs that are in place currently in the K-12 system and developing out how those programs can meet the needs of the local employers and really trying to create that public/private partnership between the six school (districts) in the county and the employers needing to hire talent.”

Lively said a primary goal is clearing up misconceptions about CTE.

“CTE is for all kids, not just kids who don’t want to go to college,” she said. “We are developing out pathways that get students’ feet in the door and to get college credits in high school and determine if they want to pursue a specific pathway. My biggest goal is to break down the misconception of what CTE is.”

Lively said she often hears parents say they think “CTE is good for someone else’s child, but not mine.”

“That’s something I’m really going to work hard on is building pathways,” she said. “They’re all viable career options in Hamilton County.”