Home décor store finds permanent home at Clay Terrace

What began as a grassroots business with no inventory has blossomed into a bustling enterprise that now occupies a storefront at the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel.

Suffice it to say, Hoosier Sister — the home décor store Carmel siblings Gretchen Harter and Heidi Heldt launched eight years ago in a tiny space at Midland Antiques in Indianapolis – has come a long way.

“We started tossing the idea around of starting just a fun little antique business,” Harter said. “We had zero product to sell, so we pulled stuff from our own homes and put a booth together. We were floored and completely giddy when people showed interest in our booth. Everything started to grow from there.

“What started as a fun little adventure has turned into something we would never have imagined.”

Today, Hoosier Sister occupies a storefront at Clay Terrace. Harter and Heldt moved the business into the permanent location after traveling across the U.S. for several years selling at antique shows and setting up pop-up shops, including at Clay Terrace in 2019.

Eventually, the grind became difficult for the sisters, who are each the mother of three boys. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on travel in 2020, which led to the decision to open a permanent store at Clay Terrace, where the sisters previously had a temporary lease.

Hoosier Sister sells vintage home décor items from across the nation and offers a home interior design service. It also has its own line of homemade candles.

“We are definitely a unique, ever-changing home décor store,” Harter said. “The challenge we embrace is keeping the story fresh and exciting. We want people to come back weekly and see constantly changing layouts and products. We really work on making every shopping trip something to remember.”

For more, visit hoosiersister.com.