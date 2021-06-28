Freedom Run returns to Carmel July 3

By Katherine Hur

After last year’s hiatus, CarmelFest is ready to hit the ground running. Or walking.

On July 3, CarmelFest activities will be preceded by the Freedom Run & Walk beginning at 8 a.m. at Carmel High School to celebrate not only America’s founding but also a gradual return to normalcy in the community.

Participants can choose between a 5-mile run or 1.5-mile walk. They also can sign up to volunteer for one of the events.

Race Director Don Carr, who has been in the event management business for 35 years, created ways to maintain the traditions amid COVID-19 protocols.

“Last year, we were in the middle of the pandemic. We had to make some changes, and we streamlined the event the best we could,” Carr said. “This year, things are a lot different since we’re over the hump now. I think most people are ready to get back to doing events, but there’s still some that aren’t yet.

“We’re not quite 100 percent back, but we’re getting there. We’re getting close.”

Hand sanitizer will be available, and social distancing will be maintained.

Participants can register online or register on-site the day of the race. There will be discounts for families and active-duty military, along with a free kids’ fun run. Cost is $25 through June 27, $30 June 28 to July 2 and $33 the day of the event. Family and active-duty military rates are available.

For more, visit tuxbro.com/entry-info/FreedomRun/FreedomRun-Home.php.