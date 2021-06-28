Blueprint for Improvement: Meridian-Kessler master makeover

This 1925 home is in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood. The remodel from the 1980s was overdue for some functional and aesthetic updates.

The large deck tub was replaced with a compact soaking tub; a storage niche was added to the back wall.

The knee wall separating the toilet and the tub was extended to the ceiling for privacy.

Finishes include beautiful Alder wood cabinetry and matte white tile in a classic basket – weave pattern on the floor.

Sleek modern touches round out the space, including matte black fixtures and an oversized LED mirror.