Blueprint for Improvement: Meridian-Kessler master makeover

This 1925 home is in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood. The remodel from the 1980s was overdue for some functional and aesthetic updates.
- The large deck tub was replaced with a compact soaking tub; a storage niche was added to the back wall.
- The knee wall separating the toilet and the tub was extended to the ceiling for privacy.
- Finishes include beautiful Alder wood cabinetry and matte white tile in a classic basket–weave pattern on the floor.
- Sleek modern touches round out the space, including matte black fixtures and an oversized LED mirror.