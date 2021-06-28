Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Meridian-Kessler master makeover

By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 1925 home is in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood. The remodel from the 1980s was overdue for some functional and aesthetic updates.

Before

  • The large deck tub was replaced with a compact soaking tub; a storage niche was added to the back wall.
  • The knee wall separating the toilet and the tub was extended to the ceiling for privacy.
  • Finishes include beautiful Alder wood cabinetry and matte white tile in a classic basketweave pattern on the floor.
  • Sleek modern touches round out the space, including matte black fixtures and an oversized LED mirror.

