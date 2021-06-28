At the table with Anna: The Garden Table

Where to go: The Garden Table

Address: 342 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis

What to get: Acai bowl



Price: $14



Anna’s take: The Garden Table is a beautiful restaurant that has two locations, Mass Ave and Broad Ripple, with a third slated to open in Carmel in the fall. I tried an array of dishes at the Mass Ave location. My favorite was the acai bowl – a vibrantly colored smoothie-like bowl topped with berries, house-made cashew granola, banana, almond butter, coconut flakes and minty herbs. A delicious combo of different tastes and textures, it’s a healthy way to eat something sweet. Another favorite was the Chilaquiles ($14), which is The Garden Table’s version of nachos with house-made corn tortilla chips, black beans, chicken tossed in salsa verde, a sunny-side up egg, avocado, queso fresco cilantro lime crema and a side of fresh pico de gallo. For vegetarian eaters, the farro bowl ($12) is quite hearty with farro rice, portabello mushroom, carrots, roasted cauliflower and spinach and topped with a perfectly poached egg. Another healthy option is the Mediterranean salad ($13), a delicious spread of mixed greens, pico de gallo, couscous pearls, feta, roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing. And for the traditional breakfast fans, the blueberry hotcake stack ($8) is a tasty choice of four thick cakes that have a texture similar to combining a pancake and cornbread.

Suggested pairings: The Garden Table is a juicery with fresh cold-pressed juices, so I would suggest ordering a juice with your meal. You can purchase a glass for $9, a sample for $3 or a flight of four 5 oz. pours for $11. My favorites were the Neon Nectar, made with orange, carrot, apple, lemon, turmeric and ginger, and the Hoosier Heater, a green juice of apple, orange, spinach, kale, cilantro, jalapeño and lime.