Dream Street Graphics signs new lease in Westfield

When Dream Street Graphics owner John Wiley created the “Don’t Drive Naked” advertising quip, he didn’t expect it to become an enduring legacy of his business.

“We have been in business for 26 years as Dream Street Graphics, and I invented the ‘Don’t Drive Naked’ as a tagline to be catchy and funny, and then that took off so fast and so hot and so brightly,” Wiley said.

Dream Street Graphics opened a shop in Westfield three years ago and recently signed a new lease for five more years.

“We are just trying to let people know it’s up there. The shop on the southside is well known,” Wiley said. “All we do is vehicle graphics and vehicle wraps, so it’s kind of a joke if your vehicle isn’t wrapped; it’s naked, and that means you’re driving naked.”

Wiley, who lives on the southeast side of Indianapolis, said he wanted to expand the business because of its continued growth.

“I picked Westfield because (Interstate) 465 is getting worse and worse and worse every year, in my opinion. The traffic is getting heavier, people are driving a little bit crazier, and it’s harder to justify driving from the north side all the way down to the south side,” Wiley said. “We needed representation on the northside. All my clients on the northside can get to Westfield without having to get on the interstate.”

Wiley said Dream Street Graphics’ goal is to help clients grow their businesses.

“Everything we do has the intention of good marketing for our customers. We don’t really just sling vinyl. We always put a lot of thought and care into our customers’ goals,” Wiley said. “We are basically all about them growing their business. We see it as partnering with our clients. If they grow, we grow. We’ve made a lot of friends along the way and really formed a lot of close relationships and good professional relationships with our clients. Everything has to be with the intention of helping them do well with their business, and every day, we learn something new about marketing to grow our own business.”

For more, visit dreamstreetgraphics.com.