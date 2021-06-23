Zionsville Community High School graduate Dimmett wins Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen

Kate Dimmett had no expectations of winning Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen competition.

“This group of women were all so accomplished that winning was not even in my mind,” Dimmett said. “I knew that I had done everything I could. To me, just making the finals was incredible.”

The 2021 Zionsville Community High School graduate was crowned Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen June 19 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

“It was truly an incredible experience,” Dimmett said. “I made friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. This group of women was so talented, kind and intelligent, and I just went into the week with the goal of enjoying the experience and strengthening friendships.”

Dimmett is glad to be able to advance her platform of Notable Measures, a nonprofit she started with her sister, Meg, four years ago.

“During the past four years, Notable Measures has been able to get to dozens of schools across Indiana and donate grants for their music programs. With the title of Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen, I feel we will be able to reach so many students and programs in Indiana and even nationally to provide musical opportunities for students who wouldn’t otherwise have them.”

Dimmett, whose talent was tap dancing, said she is still planning on attending Indiana University this fall and major in finance and minor in music.

“I will be right here in the heart of Indiana and may have a little more flexibility,” she said. ‘I’m grateful and excited for the opportunity to represent Indiana this year and promote youth music education.”

Shaylee Barnes, another 2021 ZCHS graduate, was the third runner-up in the Outstanding Teen competition.

Olivia Broadwater, a 2020 ZCHS graduate, was selected as the second runner-up in the Miss Indiana competition. Broadwater, a musical theater major at Ball State, was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019. Indianapolis resident Braxton Kennedy Hiser was crowned as Miss Indiana.