Spin Doctors Spark!Fishers concert ‘postponed’

Because of “unforeseen circumstances,” Friday night’s Spin Doctors concert, a highly anticipated part of Spark!Fishers, has been postponed to an undetermined date. The rest of Spark!Fishers is expected to proceed as scheduled.

Plans to reschedule a concert for another date are being discussed, but there will be no fill-in event on June 25. As a result, the five-day Spark!Fishers event will now be a four-day event.

According to a media release from the City of Fishers, representatives from the Spin Doctors reached out June 21 to inform the city that because of “unforeseen circumstances they will not be able to perform.”

The Spin Doctors were scheduled to highlight Friday’s portion of Spark!Fishers with a concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. It was the only scheduled event of the day.

The rest of the event is still anticipated to proceed as scheduled, including a 5K run on Wednesday evening, a car and art show on Thursday, and the fair, parade and fireworks on Saturday. For more, visit sparkfishers.com.