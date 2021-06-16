Whitestown Little League facility to open June 26

The new Little League Central Region facility will open June 26, a little less than one year after construction began.

To celebrate the opening, Little League will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. June 26, followed by a Little League Challenger Division game between Zionsville Little League and Brownsburg Little League at 1 p.m., which will be the first game played in the new stadium.

“After nearly three years of planning and hard work, we are thrilled to be able to officially open our new facility in Whitestown and welcome members of the community to be a part of this exciting experience,” Little League Senior Strategy Executive Nina Johnson-Pitt stated. “On behalf of all of us at the Little League Central Region and Little League International, we are thankful to everyone who has been a part of this journey and look forward to providing everyone in the Whitestown community and across the Central Region with a piece of the Little League experience each summer.”

As part of the event, Little League and all attendees will be asked to follow face mask and social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new 15-acre facility is at 7185 S. Indianapolis Rd., in Whitestown, just west of I-65 at Exit 130, and features the Central Region Headquarters administration building, a gift shop, concessions stand, restrooms, batting cages and a full-size, Little League field with stadium seating, bleachers and a press box.

This summer, the new facility will serve as the home of the Little League Softball Central Region Tournament from July 25-29 as well as the Little League Baseball Great Lakes and the Aug. 7-14 Midwest Region Tournaments. For more about events, visit LittleLeague.org/Central.

For more, visit LittleLeague.org/Whitestown.