Red Geranium Artisan Market returns

By Haley Miller

First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville will hold its sixth annual Red Geranium Artisan Market Aug. 21, with more than 50 booths available inside and outside the church. Shoppers can expect to find items similar to those in an open-air market, such as antiques, pottery, jewelry, clothing and art.

“We call it an artisan market because we want people to feel like they’re walking around a marketplace with flowers and artwork and live music and the good smells of food,” mission elder Jennie Auble said. “Just lots of fellowship and community.”

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will fund local, national and international mission trips.

“We try to divide it up in a proportional way as far as their needs and what we have,” Auble said. “Everything we take in goes right back out again.”

Admission to the artisan market is free, but Auble said the church requests guests bring a canned or boxed food item to donate to an on-site food collection, if possible.

The Red Geranium Artisan Market is a pet-friendly event.

“It’s a fun place,” Auble said. “People are laughing, people are visiting. It’s a good time.”

Auble said market attendance exploded last year during the coronavirus pandemic. She estimated that slightly more than 1,000 people attended, compared to 300 the first year.

“We’re a very welcoming group of people, and we would love to show off our area and have them enjoy our market,” Auble said.