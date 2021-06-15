The Garden Table coming to Carmel this fall

The Garden Table co-owner Jessie Harden thought with the Monon Greenway adjacent, the Railyard building in Carmel would be an excellent site for the eatery’s third location, which is slated to open in early fall.

“We are a fresh juicer and a local eatery, and we focus on ingredients from local farms as much as possible, especially in the spring and summer when they’re in season,” Harden said. “We cold press our own juice.”

The Garden Table has eight juices cold-pressed in-house. The juices are 100 percent raw and have a three-day shelf life because they have no additives.

“It’s all fruits and vegetables and herbs,” Harden said.

The Garden Table has two other locations. The Broad Ripple site opened in 2014 and the Mass Ave store opened in 2017. The menus differ slightly, but Harden said the Carmel menu will be more comparable to the Mass Ave menu.

“It’s a bigger menu because there’s a bigger space and a bigger kitchen,” Harden said. “We will be serving our daytime menu, which is a brunch menu, and we will be serving dinner in Carmel.”

The Garden Table served dinner at the Mass Ave location prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but dinner operations have yet to resume.

“We wanted to be centrally located in Carmel,” Harden said. “For many years, we always knew we would eventually go up north and either be in Carmel or Fishers, and that part of Carmel in the last three years or so has been very intentionally designed. The public spaces around the Monon in that area have really been done well and allows for a lot of walking and biking and car traffic.”

The Carmel location, along the Monon between Elm St. and 2nd St. SW, will be 3,800 square feet with 120 seats outside and 90 to 100 seats inside.

“We will have a patio facing the Monon and a patio on the south side that runs (along) the south side of the building so it will be a huge L,” Harden said.

For more, visit thegardentable.com.