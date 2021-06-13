Paws and Pages to debut June 27, benefit Humane Society for Hamilton County

Mia Sosa and Katie Mayer are dog and library lovers, so serving as chairs of Paws and Pages seemed a natural fit.

The inaugural event, which will raise funds for the Humane Society for Hamilton County, is set for 2 to 5 p.m. June 27 at the Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square.

Sosa and Mayer, who just finished their sophomore years at Carmel High School, have been members of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council since they were freshmen.

Sosa said the Carmel Clay Public Library reached out to CMYC in early 2021 to ask if it wanted to collaborate on an event. In the past, CMYC has hosted a fall dog-themed event called Howl-O-Ween, but it wasn’t able to hold Howl-o-ween in 2020 because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

“Jamie Beckman, the library’s young adult department manager, suggested that we host a version of the event during the summer and partner with the library, whose 2021 summer reading program theme is Tails and Tales,” Sosa said. “Katie and I offered to be the event chairs and decided to call our event Paws and Pages. At CMYC, one of our main goals is to give back to the community, so we reached out to the Hamilton County Humane Society to ask if they would be able to attend our event and came up with the idea to raise money for their organization with a concession stand. Since then, we’ve been working nonstop to make Paws and Pages a reality.”

There will be dog- and book-themed activities, including a dog photo booth and a dog kerchief decorating station. Registration for the summer reading program will be available. Demonstrations will take place on the Carmel Gazebo every half-hour starting at 2:30 p.m.

“Guests can expect to learn about how Medical Mutts trains their therapy dogs, meet the (Carmel) fire department’s Kasey Program pups and hear from a police department K-9 handler and her canine,” Sosa said.

Sosa said the schedule isn’t finalized, but signs will be posted around the venue on the day of the event with the time for each demonstration.

“We’re members of the library’s Teen Library Council and really appreciate the unique service that public libraries offer to the community,” Mayer said. “The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council as a whole really aims to give back to our city and the people and organizations that make it so great. We hope to do that with this event, by providing a fun afternoon to local residents, giving the library a chance to interact with the community and by raising money for the Hamilton County Humane Society.”

Donations of pet toys, food, supplies and money will be accepted for the Humane Society. A list of the most needed items can be found at carmelclaylibrary.org/event/5005048.

The 31 members of the Carmel Mayor’s Council are mostly from CHS, but it includes members from other schools.