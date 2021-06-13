Noblesville couple opens Window Genie franchise

A Noblesville couple recently purchased franchise rights to a Window Genie. It opened May 5.

“Window Genie is a service company. We do window cleaning, interior and exterior, wash screens, full house washes, gutter cleaning, window film, tinting for home windows, and in the fall, we do holiday lights,” said Gary Lehman, who co-owns the franchise with his girlfriend, Shawna Tylke. “We cover all of the east side of Indianapolis clear up to Arcadia and out to Anderson, Pendleton, Fortville, down to Greenfield and back.”

When Tylke met Lehman, Tylke was living in Broad Ripple.

“He helped me flip my house,” Tylke said. “Just driving through neighborhoods in Fishers and Noblesville, we noticed a lot of houses need pressure washed on the siding. They have mold growing or the gutters needed cleaned out. We enjoyed flipping houses, so we thought, ‘What can we do to serve in the community and make the community pretty?’

“We started looking at Window Genie and got excited with everything they offer.”

Tylke and Lehman said the franchise does more than just clean windows.

“It’s actually beautifying the outside of your home, which a lot of people don’t have the time to do or the experience or equipment,” Tylke said.

For more, visit windowgenie.com/ne-indianapolis/.