The City of Carmel is hosting the International Making Cities Livable conference from June 8 to 12. Rescheduled from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference features plenary speakers, breakout sessions, workshops and tours for city leaders to examine tools and strategies for city planning. This marks the first time the conference has been held in Indiana. Learn more at liveable-cities.org. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

