Snapshot: County basketball hall announces 2021 scholarship winners

The Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame announced the four recipients of its annual high school senior basketball scholarships for 2021. Each scholarship is worth $500. The 2021 recipients are Albert Pope, Trader’s Point Christian High School, attending Taylor University; Kierston Smith, Lebanon High School, attending I.U. Kokomo; Kyle Reasoner, Zionsville Community High School, attending Indiana University; Katherine Wright, ZCHS, attending I.U. Kokomo. Above, Katherine Wright, center, and Kyle Reasoner, right, pause while receiving their scholorships.

