Current joins partnership to publish ‘Currently Outdoors’ guide

Current Publishing, Renfro Productions and Management and Grow Local Media have announced a publishing partnership to inform central Indiana readers about maximizing opportunities outdoors.

Renfro has been a purveyor of outdoors-related shows for 68 years, and Current and Grow Local combine to present the largest print circulation and audience delivery in Indiana.

The first publication of Currently Outdoors is scheduled to debut Sept. 7, and it will heavily focus on outdoor activities, including boating, sailing, power sports, canoeing, kayaking, camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, travel and outfitting, among other pursuits.

Veteran journalist and editor Mark Ambrogi will plan and manage the publication.

“All of us at Renfro Productions are ecstatic to partake of this new partnership with Current Publishing and Grow Local Media,” stated Kevin Renfro, president of Renfro Productions and Management. “For the past 68 years, we have been dedicated to showcasing the great outdoors and the opportunities it fosters for families to create lifelong memories, and we believe this partnership will allow us to further illustrate those benefits to families and individuals across Hamilton and Hendricks counties, as well as the greater Southside of Indianapolis.”

The publication, as an insert in the newspapers, will reach 196,238 households by U.S. Mail, delivering to an audience of 529,843 readers.

“It’s an exciting time in the outdoors industry, and with consumers there is high demand and an eagerness to get together and experience the great outdoors,” stated Brian Kelly, publisher and president of Current. “I’m especially honored to again be working with Renfro Productions and Management. I’ve been working with the Renfros since the early 1990s and it has been a wonderful working relationship and friendship.”

Current and Grow Local also will publish Renfro Productions’ Official Ford Boat Sport and Travel Show program guide. The show program will be available at the door and inserted into Current and Grow Local publications and available as an e-reader online.