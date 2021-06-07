Zionsville Medical Center relocates offices, services after legionella scare

Witham Health Services recently learned potable water within Zionsville Medical Center at 1650 W. Oak Street, where Witham rents office space, tested positive for low levels of legionella, a pathogenic bacteria, causing the hospital to relocate staff to other facilities.

In a media release, Witham officials stated the legionella variant is not the same most frequently identified in patients with Legionnaires’ disease. Witham officials also learned of concerns regarding histoplasmosis, a fungal infection, in the building.

Air testing was performed in the building. Inspectors did not identify “any significant concentration of fungal/mold spores or airborne legionella.” But Witham worked in consultation with local health authorities to consider relocating offices and services in the center. After consultation, the decision was made to relocate the Witham offices and services within the building until they can return.

MaryBeth Searles, Witham’s public information officer, said the hospital is waiting for information regarding when the offices and services can return to the Zionsville Medical Center. She expects a determination sometime in the next few weeks.

“We don’t have a return date set yet,” Searles said. “We are hoping to hear from the company next week with the results of their testing and to what extent the remediation has been taken care of. Once we know from that, we will have a better idea (for a return date). We are looking at a couple of weeks, maybe.”

Anyone who visited the Zionsville Medical Center and experiences symptoms consistent with exposure to legionella or histoplasmosis, including, but not limited to, cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle or body aches, headaches, chills, unexplained weight loss or chest pain, is encouraged to seek medical attention from their primary care provider and/or appropriate emergent care.