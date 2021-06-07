Current Publishing
Divers recover body from Fishers retention pond

Fishers police recovered a body June 2 from a retention pond near Easty Street and Courtyard Way. They responded after receiving reports of a body floating in the water.

A Fishers Police Dept. dive team recovered the body of Adam Christopher Louie, 35, of Indianapolis. A dive team found his car underwater June 3 near the location where his body was discovered the previous day.

Louie had been reported missing by his mother on May 31. Foul play isn’t suspected, according to Fishers police.

The incident is still under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to call Det. Tracy Jones at 317-595-3417.

