CarmelFest entertainment, food options abound

CarmelFest’s KidsZone chair William L. Howard II said the entertainment area will have something for everyone during the July 4-5 festival.

“In a great effort to honor CarmelFests of the past in being fun and lively and to be appropriately cautious due to COVID-19, we will have some new rides and activities that will appeal and cater to all ages of kids and maybe the inner kid in some adults,” Howard said. “We will be featuring a gyroscope, a petting zoo, a variety of animals that kids will be able to feed, a bungee jump, a 25-foot rock climbing wall and a unique interactive bird experience. We will also have hand-washing and sanitation stations appropriately located within the KidsZone.”

CarmelFest chair Steve Krusie said the KidsZone won’t have inflatable bounce houses because the sanitizing protocols would be too difficult for volunteers to manage.

Jill Gilmer, food chair, said there will be family friendly food at Carter Green and several returning food vendors in the Gazebo area.

“I have a new vegan vendor coming,” Gilmer said.

Returning vendors include Sun King Brewing and Kona Ice. Popular items like chicken on a stick, funnel cakes and roasted corn also will return, Gilmer said.

The main difference in the Marketplace this year is there will be vendors in two locations: by the Palladium and the traditional area near the Fountain and Gazebo. Vendors are still welcome to apply.

For more, visit carmelfest.net.

Entertainment schedule

Entertainment will be expanded this year with both stages occupied from 1 to 9:45 p.m. July 4-5.

July 4

Gazebo

1 to 3 p.m. — CarmelFest Has Talent

3:30 to 5 p.m. — Touch of Grass

5:30 to 6:45 p.m. — Heartstone Crossing

8 to 9:45 p.m. — Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Carter Green

1 to 2:15 p.m. — Kenny Phelps

3 to 4:30 p.m. — Tommy Baldwin Trio

5 to 6:30 p.m. — Dwight Lightning and the Conch City All-Stars

7 to 9:45 p.m. — The Wright Brothers

July 5

Gazebo

1 to 2:30 p.m. — The Nauti Yachtys

2:45 to 4:45 p.m. — School of Rock

5 to 7 p.m. — Carmel Music Academy

8 to 9:45 p.m. — Indiana Wind Symphony

Carter Green

1 to 2:15 p.m. — Brandon Boerner

2:45 to 4 p.m. — Phone Club

4:30 to 6 p.m. — Warrior Kings

6:45 to 9:45 p.m. — My Yellow Rickshaw