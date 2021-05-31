Fishers reaches COVID-19 vaccination milestone

On May 28, the Fishers Health Dept. announced that more than 90 percent of city residents 60 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of May 27, 93.9 percent of Fishers residents ages 60 to 69 were fully vaccinated, while older age groups also are closing in on the 90 percent mark. The mark for people 70 to 79 was 89.9 percent, and people 80 oder was 86.2 percent vaccinated. In total, 91.2 percent of Fishers residents 60 and older have been fully vaccinated.

“We are thrilled to see our community continue to take COVID-19 seriously and realize the importance of vaccinations in getting life back to normal,” FHD Public Health Director Monica Heltz stated in a media release. “Underscoring this effort is the impact the vaccinations are having on positive COVID-19 cases in which we’re seeing no new cases since March for residents 80 and older.”

In March, the city set a vaccination rate goal of 85 percent. According to the FHD, the goal could be met by July. By the end of May, 59 percent of eligible Fishers residents had been fully vaccinated. The city saw the biggest increase between May 20 and May 27 in the age 16-19 demographic, which rose 8.4 percent above the previous week’s number and is at 43 percent overall. Every eligible age demographic in Fishers has a fully vaccinated rate of 43 percent or better, except the 12-15 group, which is at 0.2 percent.

“Our hope is that residents in that 12-29 age category prioritize their vaccination so we can start to see a true drop in new cases in our community,” Heltz stated.