Night & Day diversions – June 1, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” through June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series will feature Joshua Thompson in a free livestream at 7:30 p.m. June 2 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s presents Spencer Day at 7:30 p.m. June 4-5 at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s production of “Live!” is set for 7 p.m. June 3-5 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

Improbable Fiction Theatre

Improbable Fiction Theatre’s production of “Waiting for Godot” is set for 7 p.m. June 5 and June 12 and 2 p.m. June 6 and June 13. For more, visit ftheatrecompany.org.

