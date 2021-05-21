Carmel in brief — May 25, 2020

Clarification — In the May 11 edition of Current in Carmel, a story about the Proscenium II development did not state the exact location of the project. It is on the northeast corner of Range Line Road and Executive Drive.

CHS grad works on aircraft carrier — Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Conners of Carmel is headed out to sea aboard USS Harry S. Truman, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. Conners, a 2018 Carmel High School graduate, serves as a hospital corpsman responsible for performing emergency medical care at hospitals, clinics, ships and battlefields.

CarmelFest seeks vendors, volunteers — CarmelFest is returning July 4 and 5 and is seeking food and marketplace vendors, contestants for CarmelFest Has Talent and volunteers to help with various aspects of the event. Learn more and submit an application at carmelfest.net.

Silver Pen scholarship winners — Winners of the Silver Pen Scholarship Competition are Briana Chen, first place; Felicia Sanders, second place; and Maya Turner, third place. The competition was hosted by The Maxwell Group, parent company of The Stratford retirement community, as part of an effort to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and the elderly. Learn more at silverpen-slc.com.

Children’s pavilion opens — The Clay Township Children’s Pavilion is now open at Coxhall Gardens. The facility is comprised of twin shelters joined by a pergola-covered walkway and features a fireplace-style outdoor grill. Learn more or make a reservation to use the pavilion at myhamiltoncountyparks.com.

4:30 Meetup — Synergize will raise funds for Fountains of Hope International at its May 25 4:30 Meetup. Donations will help Fountains of Hope purchase water purification systems to install during the organization’s trip to Zimbabwe in September. Learn more at fountainsofhope.org. Get tickets for the meetup at eventbrite.com/o/synergize-30512575304.

Pups & Pints — Clay Terrace is hosting the fifth annual Pups & Pints series from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October at the shopping center’s dog park, 14395 Clay Terrace Blvd. Participants can socialize with other dog owners at the free event and purchase beer from Bier Brewery. Water will be available for the pups.

Donate disaster relief kits — Families, neighbors and faith congregations are invited to assemble and donate relief kits to be distributed to victims of hurricanes, tornados, wildfires or other unexpected disasters. Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis, is a collection depot for the kits through May 29. The church partners with Church World Service, which maintains warehouses across the country and distributes supplies quickly and efficiently when disaster strikes. Learn how to make and donate a kit at cwskits.org.

Honor Society induction — Eleanor Thompson of Carmel was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Thompson was initiated at University of North Alabama. Thompson is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Golf fundraiser — AECOM Hunt will hold its annual charity golf outing on Sept. 9 to support Assistance League of Indianapolis. Organizers are accepting sponsorships and donations. Learn more at alindy.org/charity-golf-outing.html.

Summer service — The Kiwanis Club of Carmel is sponsoring a summer community service program from June 7 to July 25 for youth age 10 to 18 and their families. Program participants will receive a package at the beginning of the summer with supplies needed to complete various service projects at home. Cost is $25 or $35 to include a T-shirt. Register at carmelkiwanis.org/summerservice.

Quiz bowl — Students from Carmel High School are among those set to compete in the NAQT quiz bowl high school national championship tournament May 29 to 30. The event is typically hosted in Atlanta, but this year it will take place virtually. The 2020 event was canceled. The quiz bowl tests students’ knowledge of subjects ranging from sports and pop culture to literature and biology.

Pedal Perks — Hamilton County Tourism’s Pedal Perks promotion returned this month for its fourth year. The goal is to incentivize locals and visitors to explore Hamilton County by bicycle. From May 1 through Oct. 31, more than 30 participating Hamilton County businesses are offering deals and discounts redeemable on a smartphone. Visit PedalPerks.org to learn more and register.

CEF receives grant –– The Carmel Education Foundation has received a grant from The Duke Energy Foundation to support the Carmel Clay Schools summer school program for rising second grade students who have had significant disruptions in their learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The $20,000 award will provide decodable text resources, which focus on phonic skills to assure students are at the appropriate reading level when they begin school in the fall.

Bike month challenge — Local companies and individuals from across Carmel are signing up on the Love to Ride website to show support for bicycling as part of this May’s Bike Month Challenge. The regional campaign seeks to encourage bicycling, foster friendly competition and inform future decisions around bicycle infrastructure. Businesses and organizations will compete against each other by earning points based on various criteria. Those who log a ride of at least 10 minutes will be eligible to win one of nearly 50 gift cards totaling $1,500 from local Carmel businesses. Learn more at lovetoride.net/Carmel.

Host families needed — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host students age 15 to 18 for the next academic year. Students come from all over the world and have received scholarships to study in the U.S. To learn more or fill out an application to become a host family, call 1-800-736-1760 or visit host.asse.com.hcla.net

HCSWCD photo contest — The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting submissions for the seventh annual photography contest from amateur photographers throughout Hamilton County in youth and adult categories. Each participant can submit up to five entries showcasing the contest theme – Nature’s Renewal. Digital files and entry forms must be submitted by June 29. New this year, People’s Choice Award winners in each of the categories will receive a $50 prize. A panel of judges will choose additional winners for a total of four winners to be honored. Photo entries will be showcased at the Hamilton County 4-H Fair July 15 to 19. Learn more at hamiltonswcd.org/photo-contest.

HCLA accepting applications — Applications are being accepted for the Hamilton County Leadership Academy Class of 2022. HCLA is a 10-month program designed to connect leaders to their communities by helping them build a better understanding of Hamilton County. Applications are due by May 31. Learn more at hcla.net.

Weed Wranglers — The Hamilton County Invasive Species Partnership will debut Weed Wranglers events this year to remove invasive species at various locations. Volunteers will learn how to manage a targeted invasive species and work as part of a collaborative effort to improve a natural area. Learn more at hcinvasives.org/weedwrangle. Registration is required.

Rising 30 honoree — Patrick Bowman, Americas region logistics and distribution manager at Carmel-based Allegion, has been named to the Conexus Indiana Rising 30 list, which recognizes professionals younger than 30 in the advanced manufacturing and logistics industries. Bowman joined Allegion in 2019 and is responsible for managing relationships with plants throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Learn more at conexusindiana.com/rising-30.

Performing arts promotions — The nonprofit Center for the Performing Arts has announced several promotions on its staff. Jeff Steeg has been promoted to vice president of finance and operations, Tim Todd to vice president of event production, Lisa Posson to director of production, Cynthia Ille to director of finance and controller, Sheila Delaney to director of development strategy and Maryan Douglas to executive assistant and board liaison.

Board appointment — Carmel native Stephen Sothmann has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board, which is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program. Sothmann is the executive director of the Meat Import Council of America based in Washington, D.C., where he represents and promotes the interests of the imported meat industry to a wide range of stakeholders. He is also the president of the Leather & Hide Council of America. Learn more at DrivingDemandforBeef.com.

MJ Insurance hires — Carmel-based MJ Insurance has hired Leea Ashfeld-Schwarz to its benefits consulting team, Michael Parent as surety consultant, Adam Adler as risk management client executive and Michelle North as personal insurance account manager.

Do Good. Feel Good. — To help alleviate stress caused by the pandemic, Franciscan Health is inviting Individuals and organizations to participate in the Do Good. Feel Good. 30-Day Challenge. Sign up for the free program that begins June 1 at DoGoodFeelGood.org or by texting GOOD to 26464. Participants will receive daily emails or messages with inspirational ideas for small shifts that will improve your mind, body and spirit in the coming weeks.

Stroke support group — Franciscan Health Stroke Center is hosting virtual group Zoom meetings from 4 to 5 p.m. for people recovering from a stroke or caring for someone who has survived a stroke. Sessions are June 9 (all-inclusive care), July 14 (cardiac care) and Aug. 11 (anxiety, depression and stress management). To register and receive a Zoom invite, contact Lindsay Buck at 317-528-2066 or Lindsay.Zwitt@franciscanalliance.org.