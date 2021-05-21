Carmel Cares transitions focus as pandemic wanes 

By Ashleigh Swan

Throughout May, the City of Carmel has supported mental health awareness through an initiative set up by Carmel Cares.

Carmel Cares was created in 2020 to encourage the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the program is supporting other initiatives.

During May, Carmel Cares recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month by featuring a different group each week on social media, the city’s newsletter and on the screens in Midtown.

Groups supporting mental health recognized during the month so far include the Carmel Youth Assistance Program, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation and the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council. During the final week, City of Carmel employees are encouraged to wear green to support the initiative.

“We want to emphasize the importance of our city employees and how much they have helped during COVID,” said Kelli Prader, a project manager in the city’s community relations and economic development department.

The month kicked off with a proclamation by Mayor Jim Brainard at the May 3 city council meeting.

“We all share the responsibility to promote mental wellness, not only in May but year-round,” Brainard said. “However, focusing on Mental Health Awareness Month helps remind us that we need to show support for one another.”