Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Carmel Cares transitions focus as pandemic wanes 

Carmel Cares transitions focus as pandemic wanes 

0
By on Carmel Community, Health

By Ashleigh Swan

Throughout May, the City of Carmel has supported mental health awareness through an initiative set up by Carmel Cares.

From left, Carmel City Council President Sue Finkam and Vice President Kevin Rider support Mental Health Awareness Month by wearing green ribbons. (Submitted photo)

Carmel Cares was created in 2020 to encourage the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the program is supporting other initiatives.

During May, Carmel Cares recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month by featuring a different group each week on social media, the city’s newsletter and on the screens in Midtown.

Groups supporting mental health recognized during the month so far include the Carmel Youth Assistance Program, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation and the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council. During the final week, City of Carmel employees are encouraged to wear green to support the initiative.

“We want to emphasize the importance of our city employees and how much they have helped during COVID,” said Kelli Prader, a project manager in the city’s community relations and economic development department.

The month kicked off with a proclamation by Mayor Jim Brainard at the May 3 city council meeting.

“We all share the responsibility to promote mental wellness, not only in May but year-round,” Brainard said. “However, focusing on Mental Health Awareness Month helps remind us that we need to show support for one another.”

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×