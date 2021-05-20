Fishers Summer Concert Series returns June 1

The 2021 Fishers Summer Concert Series hosted by Fishers Parks is lined up for June. The Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr., will host the collection of national and local acts Tuesday and Friday nights. The Central Green, 1 Municipal Dr., will host lunchtime concerts on Wednesdays.

All the concerts are free, with IU Health Saxony presenting the evening performances and Meyer Najem presenting the afternoon shows. No outside alcohol is permitted but on-site beverages can be purchased. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket as well as face masks.

Schedule

Tuesday Nights 7-9 p.m., Nickel Plate District Amphitheater — June 1: Living Proof; June 8: Karma Band; June 15: Mike & Joe; June 22: The Midtown Mad Men; June 29: Cool City Band; July 6: The Naughty Yachtys; June 13: Henry Lee Summer; July 20: Country Summer; July 27: Toy Factory.

Friday Nights 8 p.m. Nickel Plate District Amphitheater — June 25: SPARK! Fishers – Spin Doctors, July 2: Free Fallin —The Tom Petty Concert Experience, July 4: GlamericA — a tribute to 1980s hair and glam metal; July 9: Pearl Jam Tribute — Chicago; July 16: Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute band; July 23 Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute; Aug. 6: Heroes – The David Bowie Experience; Aug. 13 The Soul Pocket Band – a night of R&B and Dance classics; Aug. 20: Pink Droyd – The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert with Laser Show; Aug. 27 Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars; Sept. 3-4: Fishers Blues Fest, lineup not yet announced.

Wednesday Lunchtime concerts 12-1 p.m. Central Green — June 2: Old Coyote Band; June 9: Mr. Daniel; June 16: Stevens Puppets: June 23: Ruditoonz: June 30: Mr. Daniel:July 7: Annie’s Jam; July 14: Musical Conexion: July 21: Kyle Bledsoe: July 28: Mr. Daniel; Aug. 4: Old Coyote Band; Aug. 11 Stevens Puppets, Aug. 18 Ruditoonz; Aug. 25: Annie’s Jam (all are children’s concerts except for June 2, July 21 and Aug. 4).