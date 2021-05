Where’s Amy was back in action for the year’s first Center Presents concert with Michael Feinstein and Melissa Manchester in the matinee show May 15 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The audience enjoyed a magical night of live music ending with a standing ovation. (Photos by Amy Pauszek)

