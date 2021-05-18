ISDH reports 495 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 495 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 736,480 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 13,090 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 since yesterday. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,457,544 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,454,998 on Monday. A total of 10,208,588 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 4,854,635 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,527,727 first doses and 2,326,908 individuals who are fully vaccinated.