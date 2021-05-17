Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Zionsville

Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Zionsville

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The original kitchen and adjoining living room needed functional and aesthetic updates.

  • The double ovens and refrigerator were relocated for better access.
  • New cabinets extend to the ceiling for additional storage. The perimeter cabinetry is painted soft white; the island is stained wood.
  • Two quartz countertops are used on the perimeter and island, which gives the space interest and texture.
  • The headers and faux columns previously between the kitchen and living room were removed to improve the flow of the space.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×