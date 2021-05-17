Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Zionsville

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The original kitchen and adjoining living room needed functional and aesthetic updates.
- The double ovens and refrigerator were relocated for better access.
- New cabinets extend to the ceiling for additional storage. The perimeter cabinetry is painted soft white; the island is stained wood.
- Two quartz countertops are used on the perimeter and island, which gives the space interest and texture.
- The headers and faux columns previously between the kitchen and living room were removed to improve the flow of the space.