Clockwise, from top left, red velvet, almond amaretto, Reese’s peanut butter cup and white chocolate raspberry. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Booze-e Bundts food truck

By on Restaurants

Where to go: Booze-e Bundts food truck

Address: Varies weekly. Visit the Booze-e Bundts Facebook page for updated locations.

What to get: White chocolate raspberry Bundt cake

Price: $7.50 or three for $20

Anna’s take: When I traveled to a Noblesville neighborhood a few weeks ago to try Gocki’s Smokin’ BBQ, imagine my delight when I stumbled upon a food truck selling booze-infused Bundt cakes. The cakes are infused with different alcohol flavors, along with non-alcoholic options. I sampled the almond amaretto, red velvet, Reese’s peanut butter cup and white chocolate raspberry. Yes, I did eat all of the cakes at once, and, no, I did not become inebriated, but you can definitely taste the booze (in a good way). My favorites were the white chocolate raspberry, infused with Chambord liqueur, and the Reese’s peanut butter cup, infused with peanut butter Skrewball whiskey. Booze-e Bundts also sells cake pops (alcohol-free) with other flavor options on the website, boozeebundts.com.

