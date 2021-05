The Carmel High School girls tennis team won the MIC tournament May 8 at Ben Davis. The team’s first-place position winners were at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. Team members are, back from left, assistant coach Jennifer Drudge, Thea Bertolini, Alexa Lewis, Leila Antony, Katelyn Conley, Emma Brune, Anjali Natarajan, head coach Bryan Hanan and, front from left, Nora Perkins and Hallie Reeves. (Submitted photo)

