Carmel Boy Scout to host flag retirement ceremony

By Ashleigh Swan

To spread awareness on how to properly treat and retire American flags, a Carmel Boy Scout has set up a flag donation box and will conduct a flag retirement ceremony later this month.

Zach Bishop, 14, said he came up with the idea a couple of years ago after joining Boy Scouts.

The flag donation box at American Legion Post 155 at 852 W. Main St. is for people to place U.S. flags that have become faded or worn out.

On May 23, Bishop will host a flag retirement ceremony for all of the flags placed in the donation box. The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 2 p.m. in the back parking lot of American Legion Post 155.

Bishop will lead the event and will be joined by past and current Boy Scouts. They will speak about why it is important to take care of flags.

The ceremony also will include the process of retiring the flag by burning them and burying the ashes.

Bishop said it is important people attend because “it teaches everyone the awareness on how to respectfully treat your flags and how to properly dispose of them.”

Bishop wants to keep the donation box open as long as he can. He also is planning to have more retirement ceremonies throughout the year, including one on Veterans Day.

For more information on the event or the donation box, visit Bishop’s Eagle Scout Project page on Facebook at facebook.com/Zack-Bishops-Eagle-Scout-project-100936618493444.